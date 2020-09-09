|
|
|
Batchelor Anne Passed away in
St James's Hospital on Saturday 8th August 2020, Anne aged 82 years.
Anne in her younger years was a Sunday School teacher, Youth Club leader, Local Preacher and a Deacon of the Church.
Anne had an extensive teaching career working in various schools across Leeds from 1958 - 2008. Anne was also involved in her
own research in to family history, and ran family history courses, talks and presentations.
Anne had also published her
own books on her research
and took part in many radio
broadcasts for BBC Radio Leeds.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 16th September at York Cemetery chapel at 1:30pm, following interment in York Cemetery 2:15pm. Due to
current restrictions please take this time for reflection and to share memories of Anne.
Anne stated in her wishes to express her heartfelt gratitude to all her friends and to the congregation for a life truly blessed with love.
Enquiries to Coop Funeral Care Whitkirk Tel : 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 9, 2020