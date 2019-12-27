|
|
|
BRAY Anne (née Maloney)
& Terry Terry passed away peacefully in hospital on 4th December,
aged 85 years.
Anne passed away peacefully
at home on 7th December,
aged 83 years.
Much loved parents
of Steven and Susan.
Loving grandparents of
Andrew, Ryan, Dexter & Ethan.
Service and cremation
to take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 3rd January at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please. Donations gratefully accepted
to Cancer Research UK.
A donation box will be provided.
Enquiries to Kaye's of Halton
0113 887 6220
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019