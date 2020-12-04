|
CAWTHRAY Anne Peacefully on 15th November, aged 79 years.
Formerly of Scholes, Leeds.
Beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mum of Sarah,
Andy and Victoria
and a loving grandma.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 16th December at Lawnswood Crematorium
at 1.30pm.
Restricted numbers due
to Covid regulations.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, in Anne's memory, to Dementia UK, via Mahony & Ward Funeral Directors, The Manor Hall,
Robin Lane, Pudsey LS28 7BN,
Tel 0113 2565209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2020