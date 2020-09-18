|
|
|
Gallagher Anne-Marie of Normanton aged 59 years died
peacefully in hospital on
Thursday 10th September 2020.
The beloved daughter of Dr. John
C. Gallagher (retired GP) and the
late Margaret Gallagher and a
dearly loved sister, sister-in-law,
aunt and great aunt. Anne-Marie
will be sadly missed by family
and friends. There will be a
reception into St John's Roman
Catholic Church followed by a
Requiem Mass and burial in
Normanton lower Cemetery.
Due to the current Covid-19
restrictions only those invited will
be able to attend the services.
Donation in lieu of flowers for
Knights of the Holy Sepulchre
may be made online by visiting
their website. All enquiries to R J
Burgess Funeral Directors 01924
894017. Please send any cards or
correspondence to R J Burgess 18
Market Place Normanton
WF6 2AU West Yorkshire.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2020