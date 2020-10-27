|
McHALE
Anne Please pray for the repose of the soul of Anne McHale, who died suddenly in St James' Hospital
on Wednesday 14th October,
aged 88 years.
Beloved daughter of John James and Margaret McHale,
much loved sister and aunty.
Receiving in to St Theresa's Church, Crossgates on
2nd November at 6pm and private Requiem Mass on the
3rd November at 11am.
Family flowers only, a plate will be left in church for any donations that may be given in lieu
for Filey Lifeboat.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 27, 2020