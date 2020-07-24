|
BRIGGS Annie
Formerly Annie Whitney
Nee Idle Passed away peacefully at home on 13th July, aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter, loving step-mum of Elaine and Julie, and a much loved
grandma, great grandma, aunt and great aunt. Also a loved sister of Jo and son-in-law of Donald.
Annie will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A private church service will take place for family members.
No flowers by request please,
but donations may be sent to Wheatfields Hospice,
C/O Slater's of
Horsforth, 291 Low Lane,
Leeds, LS18 5NU.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 24, 2020