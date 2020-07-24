Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Briggs

Notice Condolences

Annie Briggs Notice
BRIGGS Annie

Formerly Annie Whitney
Nee Idle Passed away peacefully at home on 13th July, aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter, loving step-mum of Elaine and Julie, and a much loved
grandma, great grandma, aunt and great aunt. Also a loved sister of Jo and son-in-law of Donald.
Annie will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A private church service will take place for family members.
No flowers by request please,
but donations may be sent to Wheatfields Hospice,
C/O Slater's of
Horsforth, 291 Low Lane,
Leeds, LS18 5NU.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -