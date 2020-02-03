|
|
|
Lupton Annie Of South Milford,
formerly of Monk Fryston,
passed away peacefully on
25th January 2020
aged 93 years.
A much loved sister
and best friend,
She never looked for praises,
she was never one to boast,
She just went on quietly working,
for the ones she loved the most,
Her dreams were seldom spoken,
her wants were very few,
and most of all the time her worries went unspoken too. She was there a firm foundation through all her storms in life.
Now rest in God's beautiful garden.
All my love, God Bless, Wendy.
A much loved auntie to Trevor,
late Elizabeth, Carol, Ian, Darren and Leanne and great-auntie to Faye, Leo and Amelia.
Good Night,
God Bless auntie Annie.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday 7th February at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Martin House Children's Hospice, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
Boston Spa,
01937 842574
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 3, 2020