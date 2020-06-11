|
|
|
McANDREW
Annie Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Annie who passed away at home on 6th June aged 88 years,
formerly of Stonehall, Foxford,
Co. Mayo, Ireland and late of Roundhay, Leeds 8.
The dearly beloved wife of Tony and a loved and adored mum of Rosaleen, Anne, Caroline,
Anthony and John.
A loved and respected
mother-in-law, grandma
and great-grandma.
The funeral service will take place at the service chapel of Hughes Funeral Services, York Road, Leeds on Wednesday 17th June at 1.00pm prior to burial at Harewood Cemetery.
Due to current restrictions
the service will be for
family members only.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be given to The Alzheimer's Society c/o Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds, LS9 9NT, Tel: 0113 2480953.
"May She Rest In Peace"
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 11, 2020