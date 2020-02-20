|
|
|
BETTS The Revd Canon Tony
(Anthony Clive) February 15th, peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital,
aged 79 years of Knaresborough.
(Former Rector of Knaresborough
and previously Vicar of St Paul's
and All Saints' Churches in Leeds).
Tony, beloved husband of the late Joan, dear father of Dave, Sue, Alistair and Matthew and a much loved grandfather of Bethan, Emily, Wesley, Alex, Elliott, Tilly, Autumn, Freddie and Rebecca.
Funeral service will be held at
St John the Baptist Church Knaresborough on Monday
2nd March at 12 noon
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory may be given
to St John the Baptist Church and
The Macmillan Nurses Fund for
which a collection box will be
provided at the service.
Enquiries to Whiteley and
Leachman Funeral Directors,
Knaresborough, Tel 01423-863263
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2020