Anthony Booth Notice
BOOTH Anthony Roland
(Tony) Passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on
17th December 2019, aged 84.
The beloved husband of Valerie and loving father of Russell and Linda. A treasured grandad of Matthew, Christopher, Sarah and Richard. Father-in-law to Julie
and Michael.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Take Heart if so desired. A box will be available on the day.

Any enquiries to
Wormalds Funeral Service
on 0113 258 4712.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 6, 2020
