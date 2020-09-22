|
JOHNSON Anthony James Passed away on Friday 11th September 2020.
Beloved husband of Christine, loving father,
grandad and brother to Paul,
Neil, Chia, Ewan and Allan.
The funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday 29th September at 11:50am. Due to current restrictions this will be a family and close friend only service. However, please spend this time to reflect and share memories of Anthony.
Family flowers only please but donations in Anthony's memory can be made to Yorkshire Cancer Care. All Enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk,
0113 3909711.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 22, 2020