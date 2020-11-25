|
|
|
Morris Anthony (Tony) On 16th November 2020, sadly at St James Hospital in Leeds we lost Anthony Morris, aged 81 years. He was a dearly loved husband of Jean, a loving father to Jane and Paul, a brother to Keith, a much loved grandfather to Katie, James, Myles and Max and great grandfather to Lexi-jo and Carter. A family funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday 15th December at 11.50 am Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Stroke Association. Enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare, Bramley, Leeds on 0113 236 0673
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 25, 2020