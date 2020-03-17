Home

Anthony Strawson

Anthony Strawson Notice
STRAWSON Anthony "Tony" Peacefully in St James's Hospital
on Friday 6th March 2020,
Tony, aged 79 Years.
Beloved Husband to Linda,
Much loved Dad to Sharon, Michelle and Gary.
Special Brother to Michael, Geoff, John, Susan and the late Pauline. Cherished Brother in law and Father in Law. Loving Grandad
and Great Grandad to all his Grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March 2020
at 10:20am.
Family flowers only please
Enquiries to Coop Funeral Care, Wortley Tel : 0113 231 1565
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 17, 2020
