SUGDEN Anthony T. It is with great sadness that the family of Mr Tony Sugden announces his passing
after a short illness,
on 15th November 2020,
aged 84 years.
Tony passed away in hospital, after contracting Covid-19
and latterly in life suffering
with Alzheimer's disease.
Tony will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Lindsay, son Russell and grandchildren Ellis, Abbie, Oliver and Anna
and his beloved dog Rolly.
Tony retired in 1998 from a career as an Electrical Test Engineer
with Switchgear and Instrumentation in Bradford.
In retirement he took great pleasure in taking his dogs
Oscar and Rolly on long walks
on Otley Chevin followed by
a lunchtime pint in the
Fleece Pub in Horsforth.
The service will be held at
Rawden Crematorium
at 11am on 16th December.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions
the service will be restricted
to close family only.
If well-wishers would like to
make charitable donations,
please do so to either
the Dogs Trust
or Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2020