David Gallagher Funeral Directors & Monumental Masons (Utley, Keighley)
Airedale House, Skipton Road
Keighley, West Yorkshire BD20 6DT
01535 690979
Requiem Mass
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Ilkley Cemetery
Antony Pearson Notice
PEARSON Rev. Fr. Antony
(Tony) Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of
Rev. Fr. Antony Pearson,
Catholic priest, who died peacefully at Manorlands Hospice on Wednesday 29th April 2020, aged 88 years.

Son of the late Harold and Madeleine and dearly loved brother of Barbara.

A priest of the Diocese of Leeds for 63 years, he was held in great affection by colleagues, friends and parishioners.

A private burial service
will be held at Ilkley Cemetery, followed by Requiem Mass once the current restrictions are lifted.

Donations in memory of Tony would be appreciated to Catholic Care which may be made online at www.david-gallagher.co.uk.

Requiescat in Pace.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 9, 2020
