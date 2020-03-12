Home

Hardy Arnalda
(née Borile) Passed away peacefully at Elmwood Nursing Home on 1st March 2020, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Geoff.
A much loved Mum of the late Silvana, and Adrian and Anita, Sister, Mother-in-Law, Aunty, Grandma, Great Grandma and friend to many.

Forever in our hearts.

Funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu
can be given to UK Dementia Research Institute.
Enquiries to Wm Dodgson & Son Funeral Services, Tel 0113 2681603.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2020
