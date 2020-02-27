|
HEALEY Arthur John Peacefully passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday 16th February 2020, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved and devoted husband of Jan, much loved father of Alys, James, Jonathan and the late David, very dear brother of Janet, Rosie and the late Margaret and beloved grandfather of
Isabella and William.
A service celebrating Arthur's life will be held at St. Wilfrid's Church, Monk Fryston on Monday 9th March at 1.00pm.
Donations to the Alzheimer's Society in lieu of flowers may be given at the service or sent c/o
G.E. Hartley & Son, 66 Westgate, Wetherby, LS22 6NJ.
Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2020