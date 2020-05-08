Home

Arthur Sanderson Notice
Sanderson Arthur Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 25th April 2020.
Aged 87 years.
Arthur formerly of Leeds 16.
Much Loved Dad of Lisa and Paul,
a special Grandad and pal of Natalie, Ryan, Kimberley, Charlie, Harry, Mark and Olivia.
Also a special grandad
to Paul and Joan's children,
Martin and Kelly Anne.
Graham's children Daniel,
Mark and Andrew.
A Wonderful Great Grandad of Tallulah, Savannah
and baby Arthur.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 15th May 2020 at Stonefall Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions only
10 immediate family members
to attend the service.
Arthur was a true gentleman
and a wonderful Father,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all the family, never forgotten and
forever in our hearts.
Enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Pudsey.
Tel : 0113 257 7788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 8, 2020
