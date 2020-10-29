|
SHAW Arthur Suddenly on
9th October 2020,
Arthur, aged 71 years.
Loving Dad and Grandad to all his family and grandchildren.
Arthur, a good friend and
neighbour to all.
The funeral service and
celebration of Arthur's life will
take place at Lawnswood
Crematorium on Thursday
5th November at 11:00am.
You are welcome to attend the grounds at Lawnswood due to restrictions inside the chapel.
The cortege will leave Arthur's home address at approximately 10:30am. If you are unable to attend please spend this time to pay your respects and to share memories of Arthur.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Whitkirk Tel: 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2020