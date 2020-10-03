|
|
|
WEBSTER Arthur Passed away on the
25th September in Willow
Park Care Home, Pontefract
after a short illness, aged 96.
Beloved husband of the late Connie, much loved Dad of Chris, Grandad of Libby and Great-Grandad of Charlie and Poppy.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family.
Funeral service at Pontefract Crematorium, Thursday,
8th October at 1.00 p.m.
Due to Covid restrictions, attendance by invitation only.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu may
be made for Glaucoma UK.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 3, 2020