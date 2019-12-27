Home

BULLER Audrey Passed away peacefully at home on the 11th December,
aged 92 years.
A wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, who was much loved by her family and friends
and will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service and cremation
at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January at 11am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Audrey are to Wheatfield's Hospice and
St Gemma's Hospice.
All enquires to The Co-op Funeralcare, Pudsey.
Tel 0113 257 7788.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 27, 2019
