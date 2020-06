Cornell Audrey 24th May, peacefully in hospital,of Morley, aged 72.Dearly loved wife of the late Terry, much loved mum of Helen and Robert, also a dearly loved grandma of Sam, Maya,Faye and Alana.Funeral Service is being held on Monday 8th June at 2:00 p.m.if you would like to keepAudrey and her family inyour minds at that time.Donations in Audrey'smemory may be made to theStroke Association or theBritish Heart Foundation via www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries