Cornell Audrey 24th May, peacefully in hospital,
of Morley, aged 72.

Dearly loved wife of the late Terry, much loved mum of Helen and Robert, also a dearly loved grandma of Sam, Maya,
Faye and Alana.

Funeral Service is being held on Monday 8th June at 2:00 p.m.
if you would like to keep
Audrey and her family in
your minds at that time.

Donations in Audrey's
memory may be made to the
Stroke Association or the
British Heart Foundation via www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries

Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
