ROBINSON Audrey Passed away peacefully at home on 8th February, aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Derek and a wonderful mum of David and Peter. Loving gran of Paul, Tom, Nicola, Megan and Christopher and great gran of Isabelle, Felicity, Alexia and Joshua. Also a much loved mother-in-law of Pat, Mary, and Jill. Audrey will be very sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 24th February at 10.20am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made to The British Heart Foundation,
a plate for which will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth, tel: 0113 258 2395.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 17, 2020