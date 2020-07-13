Home

THIRKILL Audrey On June 29th, peacefully at her daughter's home, aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Alan and a wonderful mother to
Christopher, Karen and Andrew. Also a loving nana to Angela, Phillip, Rachel, Clair, Laura, Stephanie and Jonathan and a much loved
great grandma to many who
will be sadly missed.
A Funeral Service took place today at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
may be sent to
John P Tempest Funeral Service
46 Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds. LS7 4LA
0113 239 2700
for St. Gemma's Hospice
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 13, 2020
