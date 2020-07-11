|
WILCOCK Audrey Audrey passed away peacefully on 6th July. She was the much loved wife of George, mother to David, Mark, Mary, Anne, Sara, Clare and Julia, and grandmother to 12.
She was loved by her wider family and many friends.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 17th July at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Due to the current circumstances, the church can only accommodate a limited number of people. There will be a gathering after the service. Please contact the family at [email protected]
Rather than flowers, donations,
if desired, can be made to the Leeds SVP society https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/stvincentsleeds
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Service 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 11, 2020