|
|
|
BRANDFORD-SACKEY Barbara On 28th December 2019,
peacefully passed away at the Wheatfields Hospice surrounded by her children, aged 77 years.
A much loved mum and grandma. Service and cremation will
be held at Lawnswood on
Friday 24th January at 11.40am. Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request but donations, if desired, may be given to Macmillan Cancer Support.
A box will be available at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to
Joseph A Hey & Son Ltd.
Tel. 01274 571021
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020