Brining Barbara
(née Hollings) Passed away suddenly on
11th January at Leeds General Infirmary, aged 75 years.
Dearly loved daughter of Joan and Albert, cherished wife of
Alan Joseph, caring mum of
Julie and Joanne, generous mother-in-law of Stuart and Paul and a special, loving grandma of Isabel, Daniel, Summer and Josh.
The service will take place at
Barwick-in-Elmet Methodist Church on Monday 3rd February at 1pm, followed by a short service at Rawdon Crematorium at 3pm. All family and friends are welcome to attend at either or both services.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in memory of Barbara to
the RNLI Filey Lifeboat,
for which a collection box will
be available at both services.
All enquiries to G E Hartley & Son, Garforth. Tel. 0113 2862980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020