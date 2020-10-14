|
|
|
Burton Barbara On 2nd October 2020 passed away peacefully, aged 85 years. A much loved wife to the late Ray and a loving mum to Chris and daughter in law Ann. A much missed grandma to Laura and Ryan and sister to Gloria and Alfred.
The Funeral Service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds on Wednesday 21st October at 11.50am.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if desired, may be left
for Cancer Research.
Enquiries to
Peter at Crabtree & Son
Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
