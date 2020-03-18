|
|
|
BYE Barbara On March 9th 2020 at Mansion House Care Home, Drax after a long struggle with Dementia.
Much loved wife of Trevor,
amazing mum to Gillian, Christopher, Adrian and Joanne. Also a devoted grandma and a dear mother in law and
sister in law.
Funeral service will take place in Garforth Methodist Church on Wednesday 25th March at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia UK and Garforth Methodist Church Fund.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2020