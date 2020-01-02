Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Grayson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Grayson

Notice Condolences

Barbara Grayson Notice
Grayson Barbara December 16th 2019,
Passed away peacefully,
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Wilfred Grayson and
much loved mother of
Jane and sister to the late Derek Fletcher and sister in law
to Caroline.
Cremation Service will take place on Monday 6th January, 2.20pm
at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds, LS16 6AH
All friends welcome, no flowers please, donations to:
HOPE - Halton Moor: Osmondthorpe Project for
Elders Hope, 8A Coronation Parade, LS15 0AY, 0113 2493597
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -