Grayson Barbara December 16th 2019,
Passed away peacefully,
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Wilfred Grayson and
much loved mother of
Jane and sister to the late Derek Fletcher and sister in law
to Caroline.
Cremation Service will take place on Monday 6th January, 2.20pm
at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds, LS16 6AH
All friends welcome, no flowers please, donations to:
HOPE - Halton Moor: Osmondthorpe Project for
Elders Hope, 8A Coronation Parade, LS15 0AY, 0113 2493597
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 2, 2020