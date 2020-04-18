|
|
|
Hepworth Barbara
(née Vary) Passed away on 2nd April in
St James's Hospital, aged 78 years, following a short illness.
Loving wife of the late John Gordon Hepworth, devoted mum of John and James, much loved sister of Charles Edwin (Ted) and John. Also, fondly loved auntie to Richard, Margaret, Rachel and Ben. Barbara will be sadly missed
by all the family, her many
friends and neighbours.
A private cremation is to be held
at Rawdon Crematorium on
22nd April with a Memorial
Service to be held later in the year.
Donations in aid of
The Children's Society.
Memorial page hosted by
Wm Dodgson & Son.
Enquiries to same
0113 249 8849.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 18, 2020