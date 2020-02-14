Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
19:00
The Holy Rosary Church
Chapeltown Road
Leeds 7
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
13:45
The Holy Rosary Church
Chapeltown Road
Leeds 7
Barbara McKenny Notice
McKENNY
Barbara
(née Gilsenan) Formerly of Arva, Co. Cavan
Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Barbara
R.I.P.
Passed away peacefully in
St. James' Hospital on
6th February 2020 with her loving family by her side aged 61 years.
Loving wife of Gerard, much loved mum of Âine, also a dear sister,
sister-in-law, aunt
and friend to many.
Barbara will be received into
The Holy Rosary Church, Chapeltown Road, Leeds 7
on the evening of
Wednesday 19th February at 7pm and where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 20th at 1:45pm prior to burial in
Coronae Cemetery, Arva,
Co. Cavan.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Marie Curie for which purpose,
a plate will be provided at church.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel. 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020
