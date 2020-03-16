|
|
|
ROWELL Barbara Passed away peacefully at home on 5th March, aged 84 years. Much loved wife to David,
loving mum to Wendy, Joanne
and the late Stephen,
devoted grandma, great grandma and sister. The funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Sherburn in Elmet on
Monday 23rd March at 2.15pm followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Wm. Dodgson & Son,
74-76 High Street, Kippax,
Leeds, LS25 7AJ.
Tel 0113 2872277.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2020