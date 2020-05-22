|
|
|
Stevenson Barbara Jean On 16th May 2020,
at Pinderfields Hospital,
of Batley, formerly of Leeds,
aged 82 years, Barbara,
devoted wife of the late Eddie,
dearly loved mum of Wendy and Richard, dear mother-in-law of Andrew and Helen, loving grandma of Rebecca, Ella and Olivia, beloved sister of Michael, sister-in-law of Janet, loved auntie and a dear friend.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at 1pm.
Sadly due to the current guidelines this will be a private ceremony.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 22, 2020