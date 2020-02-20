|
|
|
WATSON Barbara Passed away peacefully
in St James's Hospital on
Friday 14th February 2020. Barbara, aged 87 years.
Much loved Mum to Janice, Josie, Gary, Greg and the late Bob. Loving Grandma to all her Grandchildren and Great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 26th February 2020, at Rawdon Crematorium 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations are gratefully received for the benefit of
Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Bramley 0113 236 0673
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2020