TWIGG Barrie Peacefully in Hospital on
the 13th March 2020.
Beloved husband of Hirell.
Special father of
Simon and Belinda.
Much loved grandfather
and great grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium
on Thursday 2nd April at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
A collection plate will be made available at the service
for donations in memory of Barrie.
In line with current restrictions this service is for
family members only.
All Enquiries
Premier Funeral Services
10b Middleton Park Circus
Leeds LS10 4LU
Tel: 0113 4264682
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 30, 2020
