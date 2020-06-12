|
|
|
Higgins Barry Stuart Born on 22nd August 1942
in Leeds passed away peacefully at St Leonard's Hospice, York
on 2nd June 2020, aged 77 years.
Much loved husband of Mary,
a loving dad to Karen, John
& stepfather to Martin.
Grandad to Charlotte,
Stephanie, Zoe & Leila,
great grandad to Isaac.
Brother to Samual Trevor.
Barry will be sadly missed by his family and friends, indeed all
who had the great privilege to know and love him.
The funeral will be a private one as special regulations still apply,
but we would like to ask you
to pause at 9:40am on Monday
the 15th June and remember
the Barry you knew.
Donations in memory of Barry
are been taken
Just giving/Barry Higgins
All enquires to
Hayley Owen Funeral Directors
01904 792525
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 12, 2020