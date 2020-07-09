|
SIMMS Barry Passed away on
Friday 26th June 2020
aged 80 years.
Devoted Husband,
loving dad of 6,
Gangan to 12 beauties
who adored him,
much loved brother,
brother-in-law, father-in-law,
uncle and friend.
If we could write a story,
it would be the greatest ever told,
of a kind and loving man,
who had a heart of gold.
We could write a million pages,
but still unable to say,
just how much we miss and
love him every single day.
We will remember all he taught us,
we're hurt but won't be sad,
because he'll send
down the answers,
and he'll always be our Dad.
Private family service
followed by cremation
will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 16th July 2020
at 11.50am.
For further information please contact Coop Funeralcare - Horsforth Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 9, 2020