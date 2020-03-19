|
|
|
TWOHEY Beattie Passed away peacefully on the
17th March 2020, aged 89 years.
Devoted wife of the late Dennis, loving mum to Graham and mother-in-law of Sharon, the best grandma in the world to Emma and Gareth, great-grandma to Jemima, Millie, Sebastian and Florence, and a very sadly missed sister and aunt.
Funeral service and
cremation to take place on
Thursday 2nd April 2020
at 10.20 am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Take Heart, in loving memory of Beattie where there will be a plate provided for this purpose at the service. Enquiries to
The Coop Funeralcare, Morley,
Tel; 0113 2522503.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020