Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beattie Twohey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beattie Twohey

Notice Condolences

Beattie Twohey Notice
TWOHEY Beattie Passed away peacefully on the
17th March 2020, aged 89 years.
Devoted wife of the late Dennis, loving mum to Graham and mother-in-law of Sharon, the best grandma in the world to Emma and Gareth, great-grandma to Jemima, Millie, Sebastian and Florence, and a very sadly missed sister and aunt.
Funeral service and
cremation to take place on
Thursday 2nd April 2020
at 10.20 am. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Take Heart, in loving memory of Beattie where there will be a plate provided for this purpose at the service. Enquiries to
The Coop Funeralcare, Morley,
Tel; 0113 2522503.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -