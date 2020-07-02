Home

MULKEEN Bernadette Passed away peacefully at home on 8th June 2020, aged 57 years.
Loving wife of Steve and a much loved mum of Lucia.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Due to current circumstances a private service will take place.
Information can be obtained from a family member.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations in Bernadette's memory can be given to
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 2, 2020
