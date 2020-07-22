|
|
|
BARKER Bernard Bernard sadly passed away at the Leeds General Infirmary
on 11th July 2020,
aged 92 years,
and residing at Kirkstall, Leeds.
Much loved husband of Shirley,
devoted Dad to Angela and
Father-in-Law to Mick ,
beloved Granddad to Rachel and Sarah and great grandchildren Joshua, Abbie Noah and Molly.
Family only service and cremation
will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Monday 27th July 2020 at 11:00.
Enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Abbey Road, Kirkstall, Leeds.
Tel 0113 230 4064.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 22, 2020