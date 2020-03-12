|
Carey Bernard Passed away peacefully on
1st March 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Sheila,
loving dad of Deborah,
dear grandad of Luca,
a much loved brother and uncle.
Mass will be celebrated at
Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church at 11.30am on Monday 23rd March, prior to interment at Killingbeck Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated for the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Kayes of Moortown, tel. 0113 2370485
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2020