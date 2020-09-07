|
|
|
HUGHES Bernard Suddenly at home
on August 12, 2020,
aged 67 years and of Leeds 9.
Dearly beloved Son of
Mary and the late Patrick,
much loved Brother of
Philomena and Catherine
and a dearly loved Uncle,
Grand Uncle and dear Friend.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Hughes Funeral Services (Service Chapel)
180 York Road, Leeds on
Thursday September 10, 2020
at 12 noon followed by Burial at Killingbeck Cemetery,
York Road, Leeds 14.
May Bernard Rest in Peace.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 7, 2020