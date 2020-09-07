Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
12:00
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
Burial
Following Services
Killingbeck Cemetery
York Road
Leeds 14
Bernard Hughes Notice
HUGHES Bernard Suddenly at home
on August 12, 2020,
aged 67 years and of Leeds 9.

Dearly beloved Son of
Mary and the late Patrick,
much loved Brother of
Philomena and Catherine
and a dearly loved Uncle,
Grand Uncle and dear Friend.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Hughes Funeral Services (Service Chapel)
180 York Road, Leeds on
Thursday September 10, 2020
at 12 noon followed by Burial at Killingbeck Cemetery,
York Road, Leeds 14.

May Bernard Rest in Peace.

Will friends please accept
this intimation.

Enquiries Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 7, 2020
