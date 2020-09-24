|
|
|
HUGHES Bernard The family of the late Bernard R.I.P.
would sincerely like to thank all
relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, Mass Cards,
Cards of Condolence,
Kind Support and attending Bernard's Requiem Mass.
To all who could not attend but
were remembering Bernard in their own homes and in their prayers. Special thanks to
Fr. Chris Willis for his support, prayers and kindness and for
the beautiful Requiem Mass.
Thanks to Hughes Funeral Services for their professionalism and kindness. The sacrifice of the Holy Mass will be offered for all your intentions.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2020