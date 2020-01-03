Home

MORIARTY Beryl Peacefully in Hospital on
Christmas Day in her
eighty-sixth year and of
Halton Moor, Leeds 15.
Beloved Wife of the late
Jim and a much-loved Mum,
Nanna and Great Nan.
Service will take place at
Corpus Christi Catholic
Church, Osmondthorpe,
Leeds 9, on Thursday
January 9th , 2020 at 1.45pm
prior to Cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road, Leeds 16, at 3pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations for The Take Heart
Appeal would be appreciated
and for which purpose a plate
will be provided.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral
Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020
