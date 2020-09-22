|
|
|
BARKER Betty (Elizabeth)
(nee Allen) Peacefully passed away at LGI
on Wednesday 9th September,
aged 91 years.
Much loved wife of the late Maurice and mother of the late Ann, Catherine and Judith.
She will continue to be loved and remembered by her daughters, her eight grandchildren and
two great grandchildren
Funeral service to be held at Rawdon Crematorium
on 6th October.
If desired, donations in Betty's memory to Save the Children Fund.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 22, 2020