Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slater's of Horsforth Ltd (Horsforth)
Oakford House, 291 Low Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 5BA
0113 258 2395
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lawnswood Crematorium
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Burnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Burnett

Notice Condolences

Betty Burnett Notice
BURNETT BETTY Passed away peacefully in Sunningdale Nursing Home on May 4th, late of Thornville Row, Headingley, aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved sister of the late Bill, dear sister-in-law of Sheila, treasured aunt of Paul, Mark, Adam and Kay and loving great-aunt to Holly and Aurora.
A private service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium.
A memorial service and celebration of Betty's life will take place at a later date.
Thank you to all the staff at Sunningdale Nursing Home for their kind care and attention.
All enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth.
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -