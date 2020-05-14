|
|
|
BURNETT BETTY Passed away peacefully in Sunningdale Nursing Home on May 4th, late of Thornville Row, Headingley, aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved sister of the late Bill, dear sister-in-law of Sheila, treasured aunt of Paul, Mark, Adam and Kay and loving great-aunt to Holly and Aurora.
A private service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium.
A memorial service and celebration of Betty's life will take place at a later date.
Thank you to all the staff at Sunningdale Nursing Home for their kind care and attention.
All enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth.
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 14, 2020