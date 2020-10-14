|
COOKE Betty Of your charity
please pray for the repose
of the soul of Betty R.I.P.
who passed away peacefully
at St. Gemma's Hospice on
October 6th 2020, aged 91 years and of Cross Gates, Leeds 15.
Beloved wife of the late Juan,
much loved mum of
Stephen and Richard.
Betty will be dearly missed
by all her family and friends.
Betty will be received into
St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Cross Gates, Leeds 15,
on Tuesday October 20th 2020 and where a private Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday October 21st prior to interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
Family flowers only please, donations for St Gemma's Hospice would be appreciated and for which purpose a plate will be provided.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane,
Cross Gates, Leeds 15.
Tel 0113 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 14, 2020