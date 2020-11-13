Home

Betty Farthing Notice
FARTHING Betty November 9 peacefully at home in Woodkirk, aged 90 years, Betty. Beloved wife of the late Derrick, dearly loved mum of Lynn and Michelle, a loved mum-in-law, grandma and great grandma. Service will be held at St. Mary's Church, Woodkirk at 12 noon on Tuesday 24 November, followed by interment in the churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to either Martin House Children's Hospice or Leeds Children's Heart Surgery Fund. Betty is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2020
