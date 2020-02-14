|
|
|
Freeman Betty
(née Yerrell) Passed away peacefully
on 28th January 2020
at Grove Park Care Home, Headingley. Widow of the late Michael, beloved mother to Rick, Andrew and Katy, loving grandmother of six and friend
and support to many in her community.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium
on Thursday 20th February
at 1.00pm followed by refreshments at
The Mansion, Roundhay.
Family flowers only but donations to Alzheimer's Research UK
would be gratefully received.
Enquiries to
Full Circle Funerals,
01943 262626.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020