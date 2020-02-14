Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
13:00
Lawnswood Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Following Services
The Mansion
Roundhay
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Freeman

Notice Condolences

Betty Freeman Notice
Freeman Betty
(née Yerrell) Passed away peacefully
on 28th January 2020
at Grove Park Care Home, Headingley. Widow of the late Michael, beloved mother to Rick, Andrew and Katy, loving grandmother of six and friend
and support to many in her community.

The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium
on Thursday 20th February
at 1.00pm followed by refreshments at
The Mansion, Roundhay.
Family flowers only but donations to Alzheimer's Research UK
would be gratefully received.
Enquiries to
Full Circle Funerals,
01943 262626.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -